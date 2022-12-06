84 reptiles rescued from forest department vehicles in Jorabat

Guwahati, Dec 6: Yet in another incident, as many as 84 reptiles of three different species were rescued from forest department vehicles in Assam's Jorabat on Tuesday.

According to sources, the vehicles carrying the rescued reptiles were bound for Gujarat from Imphal. They were given permission to take the reptiles to Gujarat from Border Customs Department of Imphal and Chief Conservator of Forest of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the forest department is thoroughly checking the documents before releasing the animals. The authorities have conducted a probe into the matter.



However, the forest department seized the reptiles and took them to Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.





