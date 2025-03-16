82% of Bodo Accord implemented, full execution in two years: Amit Shah

Kokrajhar, Mar 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that 82% of the clauses of the Bodo Accord have been implemented, with a commitment to achieving 100% implementation within the next two years.

The announcement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar district.

“When the Bodo Accord was signed in 2020, the Congress party mocked us. But today, 82% of its clauses have been successfully implemented, and I am confident that within two years, we will achieve 100% implementation,” Shah stated.

The Union Home Minister also praised ABSU’s pivotal role in establishing peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasizing that without their efforts, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible.

Road in Delhi to be Named After Upendra Nath Brahma

Addressing a massive gathering of around 2 lakh people, Shah also announced that a road in New Delhi will be named after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the revered Bodo leader.

“In the first week of April, in the presence of all the ministers and the Assam Chief Minister, a bust of Upendra Nath Brahma will also be inaugurated,” Shah added.

Bodo Youth Urged to Prepare for 2036 Olympics

Encouraging the Bodo youth to participate in global sporting events, Shah urged them to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which are planned to be held in Ahmedabad.

“The Durand Cup was hosted in Bodoland, and I encourage the youth of this region to train and participate in the 2036 Olympics,” he said.

Notably, Shah also pointed out that the Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh.

"This commitment is a key part of the Central Government's broader efforts to promote peace and development in the Bodoland region, home to around 35 lakh people," said Shah.







