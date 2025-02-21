8000 artistes to bring Jhumur to life in mega cultural showcase

Guwahati, Feb 21: As the state is set for a mega Jhumur performance by around 8,000 artistes in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, it is time to delve into the history of the dance form as it is synonymous with the tea industry.

Jhumur guru Bhadra Rajwar told The Assam Tribune that the dance, in different forms, was performed for thousands of years. "Unfortunately the Adivasi people do not have much written history and that is why, it is difficult to say when the dance started. But it is a fact that not all Adivasi tribes performed the dance," he added.

Rajwar revealed that Jhumur in Assam is synonymous with the tea industry. When the British started tea gardens in Assam 200 years back, they brought Adivasi tribes from different parts of the country. He said that people belonging to as many as 108 tribes were brought to Assam and the dance forms of different tribes were assimilated into the present form of Jhumur. He revealed that all the tribes had different origins but as they are working together in Assam tea gardens, they are commonly named tea tribes.

Rajwar revealed that the dance is primarily related to agriculture. The dance is performed at the time of sowing seeds as the tribes pray for good crops. The tunes and drum beats are different in different parts of the day. For example, they are different in the morning and night time. Usually, girls below 13 years of age are not allowed to perform the dance in Karam puja. However, he said that in the ensuing programme, a modern form of Jhumur will be performed.

Meanwhile, Minister in Charge of Cultural Affairs, Bimal Bora said that the tea industry in Assam completed 200 years in 2024 and that is one of the reasons why, the Government decided to showcase the main cultural heritage of the tea tribes before the world. Bora said that after initial training in different parts of the State, four regional workshops were held. The artistes would be brought to Guwahati on February 20 and they would do practice in the stadium from February 21 to 23 and they would be sent back after the performance. He revealed that common people would be allowed to see the final practice on February 23.

By R Dutta Choudhury