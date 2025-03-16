Around 10,000 youth to perform Bagurumba & Bardwi Sikhla in Guwahati: Assam CM

Guwahati, Mar 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that approximately 8,000 to 10,000 youth will perform Bagurumba and Bardwi Sikhla in October at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, o showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

The announcement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, in Kokrajhar district.

“This year, in the month of October, approximately 8,000 to 10,000 youth will perform Bagurumba and Bardwi Sikhla at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium,” said Sarma.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives in the education sector, the chief minister announced that Kokrajhar University will be established before April 15. Additionally, the government plans to set up a new campus of Bodoland University in Udalguri, and within three years, a new medical college will also be established.

“We have pledged to establish Kokrajhar University before April 15, a new campus of Bodoland University, and a medical college in Udalguri,” he stated.

Sarma further announced that 35 Bodo high schools in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be upgraded into model high schools to enhance the region’s education sector.

Regarding infrastructure development, the chief minister expressed optimism about the new Gelephu-Kokrajhar railway line, stating that it will boost the region's economy.

The convention holds significant importance as efforts for peace and development in the BTR continue following the 2020 Bodo Accord.

“We want the Bodo Accord to be implemented properly. Since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, 81 new villages have been incorporated into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Sarma said.



























