800 govt services now online in Assam, most linked to revenue, transport

Guwahati, July 29: Around 800 different kinds of services of the State government are now provided online, due to which common citizens now don’t have to run from one office to another. With paperwork now being reduced, senior officers can also monitor the movement of files.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that most of the services are related to revenue and transport departments.

The sources said that the loads of different departments increase during the admission season as students have to apply for different kinds of certificates, including permanent residence certificates. The pendency of clearance of files has reduced by a great extent due to proper monitoring. But pendency of files increases during the admission season.

“There was a time when the Janata Bhawan and offices of the district collectors were like busy markets as people had to visit those offices even for petty jobs. But the situation has now totally changed as people can get their jobs done online without visiting the offices,” sources asserted.

On increasing punctuality in the government offices, the sources admitted that improving work culture is a difficult task. More importance should be given on efficiency and productivity. If any person cannot get his or her job done within the stipulated time, there is provision for lodging complaints and people should take advantage of the same.

The Janata Bhawan and offices of the district collectors have been fully computerized and there is very little paper work. Gone are the days when the tables of officers and employees were filled with heaps of files and file-tracking was a Herculean task. But now every file can be located with one click and officers can also keep track of movement of files from one table to another.

Biometrics system are being installed in government offices in a phased manner which will improve punctuality, the sources said. The sources said that senior officers should also pay surprise visits to offices to check attendance. Delegation of power to ground-level officers has also increased efficiency of the service delivery system of the government.

The sources said that direct transfer of salaries to banks has also improved disbursement of salaries on time, as all the benefits given to lakhs of beneficiaries are transferred directly to their banks. Earlier, a portion of the benefits were pocketed by middlemen, but now the middlemen can hardly take away money from the beneficiaries, the sources added.