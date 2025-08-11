8-year-old minor raped, killed in Dibrugarh; one held

Dibrugarh, Aug 11: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a tea garden in Dibrugarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at a small tea garden in Kachari Pathar under Namrup Police Station on Saturday when the girl was out to collect firewood.

“The accused was fishing nearby when he saw the girl alone. He allegedly raped and killed her, most likely by smothering,” a police officer said. The accused then concealed the body in a drain, covering it with hay and grass.

“When the girl did not return home, her parents along with neighbours began searching for her. They also informed the police. The body was found around 8:40 pm,” he added.

Locals caught the accused when he tried to flee from the scene and handed him over to the police. The accused had killed his mother and served 14 years in jail before being released three years ago, police said.

He is in police custody. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of BNS, Namrup DSP Prasenjit Das said.





PTI