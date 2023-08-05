8 including pregnant lady injured in clash over land dispute in Darrang

Darrang, Aug 5: A scuffle broke out between members of a family at Koupati village under Assam’s Darrang district over land dispute, leading to injuries to eight people, including a pregnant woman.

As per sources, an altercation between an uncle and his nephew over a land-related issue escalated as more people joined in and the argument then turned violent.

Initially, the family members exchanged heated words over a land dispute which took an ugly turn and led to injuries.

The uncle identified as Ali Hussain, with the help of a section of people, thrashed the family of his nephew Zakir Hussain, said sources.

Seven of the injured people identified as Halima Khatun, Sahina Khatun, Aijul Haque, Dulubi, Yasmina Khatun, are undergoing treatment at Mangaldoi civil hospital. Moreover, one Saidul Ali has been referred to GMCH for better treatment. Among the injured is a pregnant woman.

Six people - Ali Hussain, Sultan, Nurul Amin, Mansur, Aizul, and Nazrul - have been accused of taking part in the escalation of the violence.

Notably, the victim’s family alleged that the police officer of Shilbari Police station refrained from taking up the case as they have been bribed by his uncle.