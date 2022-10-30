8 Bangladeshi nationals including two autistic persons deported

Silchar, Oct 30: Eight Bangladeshi nationals including two autistic persons have been deported back to their country through India-Bangladesh international border at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday afternoon.

As per the reports, five of them were arrested in Karimganj district, two in Guwahati and one of them was arrested in Cachar district in past. Most of them are residents of Bangladesh's Sylhet district and they served a term in Assam's jails for illegally entering in India.

As per the handing and taking over note signed by officials of both India and Bangladesh, eight Bangladeshi Nationals have been deported through Sutarkandi ICP, Assam (India) and Shewla ICP of Bangladesh.

The travel permit was issued on October 10, 2022 and the process of deportation started on October 26. Karimganj's deputy superintendent of border police, Siddheswar Sonowal handed them over to the Bangladesh officials.

As per the information shared by border police, the eight deported Bangaladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Lal Miya (Ujanchar, Rajbari), Lalan Miya (Moulvibazar, Sylhet), Mohir Uddin (Moulvibazar, Sylhet), Mohammad Abdul Motin (Beani Bazar, Sylhet), Farid Alom (Cox's Bazaar), Atabur Rahman (Moulvibazar, Sylhet), Fahima Begum (Gooinghat, Sylhet) and Mohammad Rahim Miya (Pirganj, Rangpur).

All of them were brought to the Silchar's detention centre on Friday and on Saturday morning a team of police took them to Karimganj. After completing the official process, they were handed over to Mustak Ahmed, a police official from Beani Bazar and his team.

45-year-old Fahima Begum and 30-year-old Mohammad Rahim Miya were arrested in 2019 in Guwahati as both of them were mentally challenged.

"They were recovered by an NGO at Guwahati's Bhangagarh area while collecting food from a dustbin. Later it was found that both are Bangladeshi nationals. Their country has recognised them and now we are sending them back," an official from the police said.

They were given shelter, food and adequate treatments in Ashadeep Shelter Home in Guwahati, as per sources.

Post pandemic, the deportation process resumed and several Bangaladeshi nationals have been sent back this year so far. As per the sources from border police, 17 names were proposed this time and Bangladesh confirmed 8 of them as their nationals.

Another 35 detained Bangladeshis detained in Meghalaya are eligible for deportation and their names have been sent to the ministry of external affairs. "It'll be sent to Bangladesh and once they confirm that these people are Bangladeshis, they'll be sent back," an official said.