8 arrested from Bongaigaon's Jogighopa for betting on IPL match

Guwahati, May 9: In a drive against gambling and IPL betting, the Bongaigaon Police has arrested eight people from Jogighopa on Tuesday.

An operation was initiated under the Officer-In-Charge of Jogighopa to bust rackets of gambling and betting in the area following which the arrests were made.

During the operation, police seized Rs. 20,000 in cash, four motorcycles and playing cards from their possession.

Meanwhile, legal formalities have been initiated against the arrested people.







