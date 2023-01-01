79 road accidents reported in Assam on New Year’s Eve

Guwahati, Jan 1: Despite the efforts put in by the Police and District administrations to reduce cases of road accidents in the State at least 79 cases of accident were reported in Assam.

As per sources, on the night of December 31, 79 road accidents took place in the state, amongst which five persons have died. Of these, 47 road accidents took place in Guwahati city, while 32 road accidents took place in other parts of the State.

The figures have been issued by the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Apart from the accident, 16 incidents of thrashing were reported on the night of December 31.