7,853 bighas freed from encroachers in Darrang’s Garukhuti; 2,166 families relocated

Mangaldai, June 19: The Darrang district administration has permanently cleared a total of 7,853 bighas of land at Garukhuti under the Sipajhar revenue circle from the clutches of the encroachers.

The land was allocated for the Garukhuti multipurpose agricultural project but was occupied illegally by as many as 2,166 families.

The land area was freed as the administration on Wednesday peacefully completed the long process of translocating the said families.

The translocation process which began in 2022-23 has been completed in the third and final phase today under the on-field supervision of District Commissioner Parag Kr Kakaty along with the officials of Sipajhar co-district.

In the third and final phase, which was carried out in the current year, altogether 299 families were translocated.

Earlier, in the first phase that was undertaken in 2022-23, the maximum of 1,167 families were translocated. The rest 700 families were shifted in the second phase during 2024.