77th Asam Sahitya Sabha Convention in Pathsala draws 10 L attendees on Day 3

Pathsala, Feb 2: The 77th session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha achieved an extraordinary milestone on Sunday, with over 10 lakh people gathering at Bhattadev Kshetra in Pathsala, Bajali, making it one of the largest public gatherings in recent times.

The event was a fusion of literary fervour, cultural richness, and scientific innovation, as thousands flocked to celebrate the state’s heritage and progress.

The venue was alive with the sounds of traditional Assamese instruments such as the khol, taal, and nagara, setting the tone for the day’s activities.

A series of cultural and literary events filled the agenda, but the standout moment of the day was the vibrant cultural procession, which offered a spectacular display of Assam’s diverse traditions and cultural heritage.

To ensure smooth communication throughout the event, the organising committee made special provisions, including a broadband Wi-Fi connection for emergency services, ensuring seamless coordination across the venue.

In a historic first, this year’s session also introduced a Science Fair, which attracted widespread attention.

Organised in collaboration with prestigious institutions like IIT Guwahati, Dibrugarh University, and Assam Agriculture University, the fair aimed to ignite scientific curiosity among both students and the general public.

A key attraction at the fair was a stunning display by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, which showcased advanced military technology, including high-tech drones, weaponry, and military equipment.

Visitors were given a rare opportunity to witness the modernisation of India’s defence forces firsthand.

In addition to the equipment showcase, the Indian Army hosted a Career Counselling Initiative, guiding young aspirants about eligibility criteria, selection processes, and career planning within the defence sector.

The 77th Asom Sahitya Sabha session not only celebrated the literary spirit of Assam but also introduced new avenues for scientific exploration and career opportunities, making it an event to remember.