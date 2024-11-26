75th Constitution Day: Assam CM hails Constitution as secular triumph

Guwahati, Nov 26: On the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Indian Constitution was drafted with a strong commitment to secularism, avoiding any focus on a particular religion.

“After Partition, India could have easily drafted a Constitution centred on the religious majority, but it chose a different path. Staying true to its centuries-old secular ethos, India crafted a Constitution free from religious bias,” Sarma said, during an event commemorating the occasion at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

“In the global context, constitutions are often drafted with the dominant religion of a country in mind—for example, in nations such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, India stands out as an exceptional case. Despite having a nearly 90% majority, its Constitution was crafted without any bias on religious grounds,” he added.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently upheld the Constitution since taking office.

Meanwhile, criticism of both the central and state governments came from Axom Nagarik Samaj, which accused the Modi administration of undermining the principles of the Constitution.

At a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the organisation’s General Secretary, Paresh Malakar, said, “The Constitution and democracy in the country have collapsed. In such circumstances, celebrating Constitution Day holds no meaning."

The organisation also alleged government silence regarding reports of arrest warrants issued in the United States against Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani.

“The central government remains indifferent to the ethnic clashes in Manipur. Furthermore, it has allowed entities like Adani to exploit the country,” Malakar said.

He further criticised the government for what he described as its environmental neglect and mismanagement of urban development.

“This government only celebrates the felling of trees. Guwahati is not only suffering from the ongoing flyover constructions but also from deteriorating sidewalks. The government has destroyed the city's heritage in the name of infrastructure development,” he said.