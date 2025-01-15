75 yrs of India-Philippines ties: MoS Margherita holds talks with Prez Marcos

Guwahati, Jan. 15: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, who is currently on a week-long official visit abroad, aimed at bolstering diplomatic relations and engaging with the Indian diaspora.

On January 14, Margherita met with the President of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos, where they discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding friendly relations between India and the Philippines. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

“Delighted to call on the President of the Republic of the Philippines H.E @bongbongmarcos. Grateful to his valuable support for a stronger India-Philippines partnership as our countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations,” Margherita wrote on a microblogging social media platform.

During his visit to Manila, the Indian minister also participated in an interactive session with the students and faculty members of the prestigious Miriam College. He engaged in discussions on educational collaboration and cultural exchange.

Margherita further held significant meetings with various social, cultural, and business associations representing the Indian diaspora in the Philippines, emphasizing the importance of their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Additionally, the minister had a diplomatic meeting with the Philippines' Foreign Minister, Enrique Manalo, where both leaders discussed avenues for deeper cooperation in international relations and regional stability.

On January 16, Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Palau, an important Pacific island nation, further underscoring India’s commitment to global diplomatic engagement.

- By Staff Reporter