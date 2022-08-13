84 years of service to the nation
Assam

75 machine boats rally all over Brahmaputra at Dhubri to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Correspondent
Dhubri, Aug 13: Taking the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations a step ahead and giving a boost to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, a boat rally was taken out on Saturday in the middle of Mahabahu Brahmaputra.

In the initiative by the Dhubri District Administration, 75 well-equipped machine boats decorated with flags, tricolour balloons and other items, rallied for over an hour from Kacharighat Point at Dhubri to remote Chalakura Char, with an aim to take the message of "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign among the remote char areas of Dhubri District.

"A scene in which every Indian can be filled with a sense of patriotism is created at chest of the river. Waves of Tiranga could be seen in the chest of Mahabahu" Said DC Anbamuthan MP, who formally inaugurated the rally in presence of Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gurav, District Development Commissioner Kanta Das, and host of other dignitaries. The boat rally, attended by many prominent citizens of Dhubri along with BSF personnel and other officials.

"Through this boat rally, thousands of people living in Dhubri's char area were made a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the Independence of the country", SP Gurav Abhijeet Dilip who also added that this rally has taken the Har Gahar Tiranga campaign to the remotest parts of the district in "true sense".

Hundreds of students at different Ghats welcomed the rally by waving the national flag and should slogans like " Bande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Meanwhile, the people of the district welcomed the step and stated that never have they even seen such a "Spectacular way of Celebrating the Independence Day".

