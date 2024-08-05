74th Death Anniversary of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi observed in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 5: On Monday, the 74th death anniversary of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister, was commemorated with reverence across Guwahati.

The primary observance took place at Nehru Park, where Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes, offering floral respects to the esteemed leader.

The solemn ceremony saw the participation of dignitaries, including Bordoloi's son, Bolin Bordoloi.

An all-faith prayer session, with representatives from various religious communities, was conducted to invoke blessings for the prosperity of Assam.

Dr. Sarma also addressed a gathering at Shrimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra during the Lok Kalyan Divas celebrations, where he presented the Karamshree Awards and Lok Sewa Awards.

These awards recognise outstanding contributions to public service and welfare.

Highlighting the government's efforts, Dr. Sarma highlighted the importance of delivering public services efficiently while also addressing the needs of government employees.

"We are striving to make public service accessible and efficient for all, while ensuring that our employees are well-supported," he remarked.

The Lok Sewa Puraskar honours exemplary work by non-gazetted state employees, offering a certificate, a Rs. 25,000 monetary awards via direct benefit transfer, and a one-year service extension.

The Karmashree Awards acknowledge exceptional contributions by state officials, including a trophy and a Rs. 1 lakh incentive to support public welfare initiatives.

The observance not only paid homage to a pivotal figure in Assam's history but also reinforced the state's commitment to public service excellence.