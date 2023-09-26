74 tortoises rescued at Lumding Railway Station; 2 held

Guwahati, Sep 26: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Lumding Railway Station, Assam arrested two wildlife smugglers on Monday and rescued around 74 wild tortoises from their possession.

According to reports, a joint operation was carried out by the RPF and CIB at a coach of the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express where the tortoises were allegedly being smuggled from Silchar to Guwahati.

Reportedly, the smugglers who were arrested in connection to the case are residents of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the rescued animals were handed over to officials of the Lumding forest department.