73 part-time polytechnic faculty shown the door; govt refuses job regularisation

Guwahati, March12: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, on Wednesday, confirmed that part-time teaching faculty employed in the state’s polytechnics and engineering institutes have been released from their positions.

Addressing the press, Pegu said, “We have released 73 contractual lecturers on Tuesday. They were recruited as part-time faculty members and were always aware that their jobs were not permanent.”

The Education Minister clarified that the state government has already conducted two examinations for regular faculty appointments, with a third currently underway.

Urging the released faculty to participate in these exams, he reiterated, “The Assam government has no provision to convert part-time employment into regular employment.”

Pegu also referred to a legal battle regarding the matter, stating that the affected faculty had approached the High Court, which had previously issued a "do not disturb" order in their favour.

However, with the court revoking the stay order in its final judgment, the government proceeded with their removal.

“The High Court had directed that these candidates must not be disturbed, which allowed them to continue working. Now that the stay order has been lifted, they have been released,” Pegu explained.

The announcement came amid a heated debate in the Assembly, where the Opposition raised concerns over the government's decision.

The Opposition demanded that the released faculty members be reinstated and called for a discussion on the matter.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi strongly condemned the government’s decision, calling it "Hitler Raj" and demanding an apology to the affected faculty. The uproar led Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the House for ten minutes.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns over the recruitment of TET teachers, Pegu highlighted that they, too, must appear for competitive exams to secure regular employment, reaffirming the government's stance against converting part-time positions into permanent roles.