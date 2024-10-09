70th National Awards: Assamese films make their mark with multiple accolades

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Assamese film industry celebrated a remarkable achievement at the 70th National Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, where three films and one short film were honoured by President Droupadi Murmu.

Director Kulanandini Mahanta’s film “Emuthi Puthi” won the Rajat Kamal for Best Feature Film in Assamese, marking a significant milestone for the director and the industry.

Additionally, Nabapan Deka’s “Xunyota” received the award for Best Short Film, while Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah’s “Sikaisal” was recognised as the Best Feature Film in the Tiwa language.



In a special recognition, IPS officer Paratha Sarathi Mahanta received a Special Mention award for his non-feature movie “Hargila – The Greater Adjutant Stork.”



Upon accepting the award, Mahanta dedicated it to the Hargila Army, led by Purnima Devi Barman, highlighting their instrumental role in saving one of the world’s most endangered species from extinction.

“It is her (Barman) leadership and the women of the Dadara Pasaria area that have made this conservation effort one of the most successful in the world,” said Mahanta.

The documentary showcases the dedication of these women and has garnered several accolades on the international stage.

Aimee Baruah’s film “Birubala—Witch to Padma Shri” also received special mentions at the awards.

This poignant documentary chronicles the life and advocacy of Birubala Rabha, a prominent crusader against the superstition of witch-hunting. Rabha was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for her tireless efforts.



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced these prestigious awards, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema from 2022.