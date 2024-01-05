85 years of service to the nation
Assam

7,000 bamboos donated from Assam for consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By The Assam Tribune
7,000 bamboos donated from Assam for consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Jan 5: Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association from Assam’s Kamrup district sent 7,000 bamboo pieces to Ayodhya.

A container truck carrying bamboo collected from the Lampi area near Boko was sent to Ayodhya on Thursday night.

A member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council expressed pride in contributing bamboo for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Assam Tribune


