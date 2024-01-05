7,000 bamboos donated from Assam for consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Guwahati, Jan 5: Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association from Assam’s Kamrup district sent 7,000 bamboo pieces to Ayodhya.

A container truck carrying bamboo collected from the Lampi area near Boko was sent to Ayodhya on Thursday night.

A member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council expressed pride in contributing bamboo for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.