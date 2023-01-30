70-year-old woman raped by auto rickshaw driver in Silchar

Guwahati, Jan 30: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old elderly woman was raped multiple times by an auto rickshaw driver in Silchar.

As per reports, the incident took place at Bhubandahar tea estate in Cachar district when the woman was returning home. She was forcefully dragged by the auto driver and was raped multiple times, he later took her to another place and raped her again.

A complaint was lodged by the victim, following which an investigation was initiated and the driver was arrested. The auto driver identified as Sambhu Nath, aged 23 also confessed to the crime during interrogation.







