70-year-old man found dead in Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati, Oct 29: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was found dead near Nilpur tea estate in Biswanath Nagar.

The old man was spotted by the locals under mysterious circumstances. Local witnesses informed that the unidentified body was found near the gate of the tea estate. Meanwhile, locals informed the police about the incident and investigations are going on.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. According to eye witnesses, the old man, was dropped in an e-rickshaw at the spot where he was found dead.

They further revealed that the elderly man could barely walk and he spent the entire night under the open sky with just a blanket wrapped around his body. Today at around 11 am the old man was found dead.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the man was dumped at the spot by his family members as he was old and ill.