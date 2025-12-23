70% of Assam’s flood-prone areas under control, says Water Resources Minister

Silchar, Dec 23: Minister of Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday, said nearly 70% of flood-prone areas across Assam have now been brought under control, supported by a sharp increase in the flood management budget from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

Reaffirming the state government’s renewed focus on Barak Valley, he laid the foundation stone for a major RCC drain project at Bilpar, aimed at providing long-term relief from urban flooding in Silchar.

The Rs 4.80 crore project, to be constructed in the proximity of the Radha Madhab Akhra, will also allow the movement of two- and three-wheelers, integrating drainage with local connectivity, he said.

Addressing a gatherimng, Hazarika said Silchar and the Barak Valley occupy a “place of high priority” in the government’s development agenda, particularly after years of neglect and the devastation caused by the 2022 floods.

“In the last four and a half years, Rs 215 crore has already been spent on flood mitigation in Cachar, and another Rs 300 crore has been committed. I firmly believe that this project in Bilpar will be completed in the next six months,” he detailed, stressing that the emphasis is on durable, science-based solutions rather than temporary fixes.

The Minister contrasted the present approach with the Congress regime in the past, recalling a time when the region grappled with dilapidated roads, broken bridges and poor rail and air connectivity.

Further, highlighting the broader governance record of the last decade, Hazarika said Assam has seen a major expansion in public infrastructure, with medical colleges rising from six to 21 and universities from 12 to 31, alongside the creation of nearly two lakh jobs through transparent recruitment processes.

Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai said the government is committed to mitigate flood damage in Silchar, as the foundation stone was laid for a Rs 4 crore project at Binnakandi Part–II in the Lakhipur constituency to check erosion along the Barak River.

Rai added that the initiative will safeguard several villages and educational institutions, playing a vital role in protecting the lives and property of the local population.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said the new drain, stretching about 480 metres from Singerkhal to Rangirkhal, will significantly ease waterlogging in Silchar for at least a few more decades.

He added that allied works, including measures in the Tarapur sinking zone, strengthening of the Bethukandi dyke and a double-shutter sluice gate, are part of an integrated flood-control strategy for the second biggest urban sprawl.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and top officials of the Water Resources Department were also present at the event.