Assam

7 persons held in moral policing case in Goalpara

By The Assam Tribune
7 persons held in moral policing case in Goalpara
Guwahati, July 26: At least seven accused were held in an alleged moral policing case in Goalpara district of Assam on Wednesday.

The apprehended accused have been identified as Putul Das, Prakash Rabha, Ramprasad Das, Rupjyoti Rabha, Upajit Rabha, Swapan Rabha and Ratul Biswas.

Reportedly, a man was allegedly beaten to death after a group of people mistook him as a thief on Monday night.

The victim’s wife later said that he went to buy tobacco at night and did not return. The next morning, police found the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


