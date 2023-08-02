7 held for attack on police in Assam’s Sonitpur

Guwahati, August 2: Police have arrested seven people, including women, allegedly for attacking three police officials in Sonitpur district of Assam on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Fazila Khatun, Ayesha Khatun, Anar Hussain, Qurban Ali, Kasem Ali, Somed Ali, and Abdul Rashid.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a team of police personnel arrived at Gudamghat area to control a civil situation between two groups.

During the incident, one of the parties allegedly attacked the police personnel following which three officials were grievously hurt.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused.