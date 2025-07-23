7 held as Sonitpur police seize arms, ammo near Assam-Arunachal border

Tezpur, July 23: In a successful operation carried out on Sunday night at two separate locations in Rwnswndri village near Khawla Centre, along the Assam-Arunachal border under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district, the Sonitpur police recovered a cache of arms and communication devices.

The seizure included two 7.65 mm pistols, 16 live rounds of ammunition, two handmade guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and five mobile phones. In addition, seven individuals were apprehended in connection with the operation.

Three of the initially arrested persons have been identified as Gwbda Basumatary (32) of Deochani village in the Mazbat area, Rohit Basumatary (27) of the Rwnswndri village area, and Akheb Basumatary of Arunbari village under the Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district.

Based on the trio’s confessional statement regarding involvement of other members of the gang, the police later apprehended four other persons, identified as Rubul Boro alias Pandey from the Nalbari-Rampur area, Ansula Islary from Runikhata in Chirang district, Aftarsan Narjary alias Dakhor (35) of the Bengtal-Salbari area under Chirang district, and Philip Basumatary (30) of the Hatijar-Dadgari area in Chirang district.

The police also destroyed a makeshift camp of the gang at Khawla Centre.









Correspondent