7 Assam colleges to be upgraded to ‘Universities’

Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Assam Government has decided to grant university status to total seven colleges throughout the state.

The seven colleges that will turn into state universities are:



1. Sibsagar College (Autonomous), Sivsagar



2. Gurucharan College, Silchar

3. Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous), Jorhat

4. Kokrajhar Govt College, Kokrajhar

5. North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Lakhimpur

6. Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon

7. Bongaigaon College, Bongaigaon.

CM Sarma via twitter stated “In our endeavour to make Assam as an educational hub of Eastern India, we are planning to upgrade 7 colleges to university status. Once this happens , we would have established 10 new universities in the State since 2021. Yesterday, I met with the principals of these colleges”.



The new state universities will have some of the notable features including - improved infrastructure, the latest pedagogy as per NEP 2020, increased students intake, collaboration in research and academics, multidisciplinary university, increased PG seats, and enhanced synergy between UG and PG courses, and optimal usage of faculty members to teach UG and PG courses.



