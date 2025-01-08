6th Schedule Protection Committee demands halt to illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Jan 8: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of Dima Hasao on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of the district, demanding an immediate halt to illegal coal mining in Umrangso and a thorough investigation into the matter.

This follows the recovery of a miner's body by Navy divers from a flooded, illegal coal mine in Tin Kilo, Umrangso, on Tuesday. Eight other miners remain trapped in the mine, which has brought illegal coal mining in the state under renewed scrutiny.

“The illegal rat-hole coal mining activities in Umrangso have reached an alarming stage. The recent tragedy, which claimed the lives of several workers, has highlighted the dangerous working conditions perpetuated by these unauthorised operations," the memorandum read.

The memorandum also highlighted the broader consequences of illegal coal mining, including its role in fuelling illicit financial activities. “These operations contribute to the growth of black money, undermining governance and economic stability,” it added.

Daniel Langthasa, convenor of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee, alleged that rat-hole and illegal coal mining have persisted in the region for years despite legal prohibitions.

“Even after the Supreme Court declared rat-hole mining illegal, these practices have continued unabated in Dima Hasao. We demand an immediate investigation into the matter, as many individuals are involved in this illegal work,” Langthasa stated.

The ongoing crisis at the Umrangso coal mine has again drawn attention to the unchecked operations of illegal mines in the state.

As personnel from the Navy, Army, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) work tirelessly to rescue the trapped miners, the incident has underscored the dangers and regulatory failures surrounding illegal coal mining.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the complexities in addressing the issue due to jurisdictional constraints. "The area falls under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, governed by the Sixth Schedule, which limits the state government’s authority to intervene directly," Sarma explained to the press after an Ambassadors’ Roundtable event in Delhi.

Nevertheless, the state government has instructed the police to conduct a detailed investigation. “We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to understand the background of these activities before drawing any conclusions,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged linking the illegal mine to Kanika Hojai, wife of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa. Police have also arrested Punish Nunisa in connection with the case.























