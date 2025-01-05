66% residents dissatisfied with public transportation system in Guwahati: Report

Guwahati, Jan 5: A non-profit organisation, the Purvca Foundation of Guwahati, recently revealed that over 66 percent of residents are dissatisfied with the current public transportation system.

According to a statement from the foundation, Guwahati's public transportation system is at a pivotal juncture, with a recent study highlighting significant challenges that directly impact daily commuters.

"A recent study revealed that over 66 percent of residents are dissatisfied with the current public transportation system, citing issues such as overcrowding, long wait times, and safety concerns," the foundation stated.

"The online survey intends to gather insights into bus usage patterns and preferences among Guwahati residents, focusing on safety, accessibility, convenience, affordability, reliability, and overall service quality, specifically of women, non-binary individuals, people with disabilities, and the elderly," it said.

The Purvca Foundation, dedicated to fostering climate-resilient and sustainable urban habitats in Northeast India, has launched an online survey on public buses in Guwahati, focusing on women, non-binary, and elderly people.





By-

Staff Reporter