64 Inspectors of Assam Police transferred in major reshuffle ahead of LS Polls

Guwahati, Jan 30: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 64 inspectors of Assam Police have been transferred in a major reshuffle across the state on Monday.

“In the interest of public service and in connection with ensuing Lok Sabha Election, 2024, the following Insprs.(UB) of Police of different dists./ Units/ Orgns. are transferred and posted to different dists./Units/Orgns.” the notification reads.

The following inspectors have been transferred: