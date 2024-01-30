86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

64 Inspectors of Assam Police transferred in major reshuffle ahead of LS Polls

By The Assam Tribune
64 Inspectors of Assam Police transferred in major reshuffle ahead of LS Polls
X

Assam Police | File image

Guwahati, Jan 30: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 64 inspectors of Assam Police have been transferred in a major reshuffle across the state on Monday.

“In the interest of public service and in connection with ensuing Lok Sabha Election, 2024, the following Insprs.(UB) of Police of different dists./ Units/ Orgns. are transferred and posted to different dists./Units/Orgns.” the notification reads.

The following inspectors have been transferred:

  1. Debajit Sarmah transferred from Dhubri DEF to Nagaon DEF
  2. Ashimj Borah transferred from Nagaon DEF to Dima Hasao DEF
  3. Moneswar Dey transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to Dima Hasao DEF
  4. Zamiul Islam transferred from Dima Hasao DEF to RI, 1st APBn , Ligiripukhuri
  5. Debajyoti Phukan transferred from RI, 1st APBn Ligiripukhuri, to Kokrajhar DEF
  6. Ranjit Saikia transferred from Dima Hasao DEF to Hailakandi DEF
  7. Ampee Daulagaphu transferred from Hailakandi DEF to PC, Guwahati
  8. Aditya Prakash Deori transferred from PC Guwahati to Chirang DEF
  9. Ratneswar Barman transferred from Chirang DEF to Dhemaji DEF
  10. Kusheswar Nath transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Barpeta DEF
  11. Ranjan Doley transferred from Barpeta DEF to Sadiya DEF
  12. Subhash Chandra Das transferred from Sadiya DEF to PC Guwahati
  13. Dipak Saikia transferred from PC Guwahati to Dhemaji DEF
  14. Prasanta Bezbaruah transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Hojai DEF
  15. Bipin Borah transferred from Hojai DEF to Barpeta DEF
  16. Chanakya Deori transferred from Barpeta DEF to Darrang DEF
  17. Manuranjan Gogoi transferred from Darrang DEF to Sivasagar DEF
  18. Diganta Kumar Borah transferred from Sivasagar DEF to Dhubri DEF
  19. Biren Kumar Kalita transferred from Dhubri DEF to Chirang DEF
  20. Paban Gayan transferred from Chirang DEF to Biswanath DEF
  21. Sunti Hazarika transferred from Biswanath DEF to Dhemaji DEF
  22. Netra Kamal Saikia transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Karbi Anglong DEF
  23. Utpal Sarmah transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to Kamrup DEF
  24. Dilip Bonia transferred from Kamrup DEF to Hojai DEF
  25. Tapan Medhi transferred from Hojai DEF to Tinsukia DEF
  26. Matin Langathasa transferred from Tinsukia DEF to Dhubri DEF
  27. Chiraj Ingti transferred from Goalpara DEF to Jorhat DEF
  28. Dandi Ram Borah transferred from Jorhat DEF to Sonitpur DEF
  29. Mintu Boro transferred from Sonitpur DEF to Dhemaji DEF
  30. Hitesh Sarmah transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Kokrajhar DEF
  31. Raju Gogoi transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to Golaghat DEF
  32. Mayurjit Gogoi transferred from Golaghat DEF to PC Guwahati
  33. Jyoti Lahan transferred from PC Guwahati to Nagaon DEF
  34. Manoranjan Medhi transferred from Nagaon DEF to Udalguri DEF
  35. Jitendra Singh transferred from Udalguri DEF to Morigaon DEF
  36. Moon Prakash Tewari transferred from Morigaon DEF to Hailakandi DEF
  37. Ratul Kumar Das transferred from Hailakandi DEF to Kamrup DEF
  38. Jibendra Brahma transferred from Kamrup DEF to Udalguri DEF
  39. Sanjib Terang transferred from Udalguri DEF to Cachar DEF
  40. Rajesh Kumar Das transferred from Cachar DEF to Goalpara DEF
  41. Dulal Mahanta transferred from Goalpara DEF to Jorhat DEF
  42. Prabhat Saikia transferred from Jorhat DEF to Dibrugarh DEF
  43. Sidheswar Boro transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to Dhemaji DEF
  44. Muhidhar Taye transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Dibrugarh DEF
  45. Ajit Kumar Roy transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to PC Guwahati
  46. Dipak Das transferred from PC Guwahati to Golaghat DEF
  47. Bhim Kt. Pegu transferred from Goalpara DEF to RI, 1st Commando BN. Mandakata
  48. Kishor Baruah transferred from RI 1st Commando BN Mandakata to Karbi Anglong DEF
  49. Joe Sangneikung transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to Goalpara DEF
  50. Amarjyoti Bailung transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to West Karbi Anglong
  51. Pintu Pathak transferred from West Karbi Anglong DEF to Kamrup DEF
  52. Bimal Kaphley Chetri transferred from Kamrup DEF to Karimganj DEF against an existing vacancy
  53. Simanta Borah transferred from Nalbari DEF to Tinsukia DEF
  54. VL Malsawn Thiek transferred from Tinsukia DEF to West Karbi Anglong DEF
  55. Ziaur Rahman Khan transferred from West Karbi Anglong DEF to PC Guwahati
  56. Tridib Kumar Dutta transferred from PC Guwahati to Dibrugarh DEF
  57. Sunthorn Shyam transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to Karbi Anglong DEF
  58. Manjit Terang transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to PC Guwahati
  59. Dipendra Chetry transferred from RI 2nd APBn Makum, Tinsukia to RI 19th APBn, Tengakhat, Dibrugarh
  60. Chandan Konwar transferred from RI 19th APBn Tengakhat, Dibrugarh to RI 2nd APBn Makum, Tinsukia
  61. Krishna Kt Doley transferred from CID Assam to Lakhimpur DEF
  62. Debojit Choudhury transferred from V&AC Assam (Attached to CID, Assam) to CID Assam against an existing vacancy
  63. Hitesh Haloi transferred from CID Assam to PC Guwahati against an existing vacancy
  64. Jackson Muchahary transferred from Nagaon DEF to RI 28th APBn Howly, Barpeta

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X