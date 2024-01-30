Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
64 Inspectors of Assam Police transferred in major reshuffle ahead of LS Polls
Guwahati, Jan 30: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 64 inspectors of Assam Police have been transferred in a major reshuffle across the state on Monday.
“In the interest of public service and in connection with ensuing Lok Sabha Election, 2024, the following Insprs.(UB) of Police of different dists./ Units/ Orgns. are transferred and posted to different dists./Units/Orgns.” the notification reads.
The following inspectors have been transferred:
- Debajit Sarmah transferred from Dhubri DEF to Nagaon DEF
- Ashimj Borah transferred from Nagaon DEF to Dima Hasao DEF
- Moneswar Dey transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to Dima Hasao DEF
- Zamiul Islam transferred from Dima Hasao DEF to RI, 1st APBn , Ligiripukhuri
- Debajyoti Phukan transferred from RI, 1st APBn Ligiripukhuri, to Kokrajhar DEF
- Ranjit Saikia transferred from Dima Hasao DEF to Hailakandi DEF
- Ampee Daulagaphu transferred from Hailakandi DEF to PC, Guwahati
- Aditya Prakash Deori transferred from PC Guwahati to Chirang DEF
- Ratneswar Barman transferred from Chirang DEF to Dhemaji DEF
- Kusheswar Nath transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Barpeta DEF
- Ranjan Doley transferred from Barpeta DEF to Sadiya DEF
- Subhash Chandra Das transferred from Sadiya DEF to PC Guwahati
- Dipak Saikia transferred from PC Guwahati to Dhemaji DEF
- Prasanta Bezbaruah transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Hojai DEF
- Bipin Borah transferred from Hojai DEF to Barpeta DEF
- Chanakya Deori transferred from Barpeta DEF to Darrang DEF
- Manuranjan Gogoi transferred from Darrang DEF to Sivasagar DEF
- Diganta Kumar Borah transferred from Sivasagar DEF to Dhubri DEF
- Biren Kumar Kalita transferred from Dhubri DEF to Chirang DEF
- Paban Gayan transferred from Chirang DEF to Biswanath DEF
- Sunti Hazarika transferred from Biswanath DEF to Dhemaji DEF
- Netra Kamal Saikia transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Karbi Anglong DEF
- Utpal Sarmah transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to Kamrup DEF
- Dilip Bonia transferred from Kamrup DEF to Hojai DEF
- Tapan Medhi transferred from Hojai DEF to Tinsukia DEF
- Matin Langathasa transferred from Tinsukia DEF to Dhubri DEF
- Chiraj Ingti transferred from Goalpara DEF to Jorhat DEF
- Dandi Ram Borah transferred from Jorhat DEF to Sonitpur DEF
- Mintu Boro transferred from Sonitpur DEF to Dhemaji DEF
- Hitesh Sarmah transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Kokrajhar DEF
- Raju Gogoi transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to Golaghat DEF
- Mayurjit Gogoi transferred from Golaghat DEF to PC Guwahati
- Jyoti Lahan transferred from PC Guwahati to Nagaon DEF
- Manoranjan Medhi transferred from Nagaon DEF to Udalguri DEF
- Jitendra Singh transferred from Udalguri DEF to Morigaon DEF
- Moon Prakash Tewari transferred from Morigaon DEF to Hailakandi DEF
- Ratul Kumar Das transferred from Hailakandi DEF to Kamrup DEF
- Jibendra Brahma transferred from Kamrup DEF to Udalguri DEF
- Sanjib Terang transferred from Udalguri DEF to Cachar DEF
- Rajesh Kumar Das transferred from Cachar DEF to Goalpara DEF
- Dulal Mahanta transferred from Goalpara DEF to Jorhat DEF
- Prabhat Saikia transferred from Jorhat DEF to Dibrugarh DEF
- Sidheswar Boro transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to Dhemaji DEF
- Muhidhar Taye transferred from Dhemaji DEF to Dibrugarh DEF
- Ajit Kumar Roy transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to PC Guwahati
- Dipak Das transferred from PC Guwahati to Golaghat DEF
- Bhim Kt. Pegu transferred from Goalpara DEF to RI, 1st Commando BN. Mandakata
- Kishor Baruah transferred from RI 1st Commando BN Mandakata to Karbi Anglong DEF
- Joe Sangneikung transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to Goalpara DEF
- Amarjyoti Bailung transferred from Kokrajhar DEF to West Karbi Anglong
- Pintu Pathak transferred from West Karbi Anglong DEF to Kamrup DEF
- Bimal Kaphley Chetri transferred from Kamrup DEF to Karimganj DEF against an existing vacancy
- Simanta Borah transferred from Nalbari DEF to Tinsukia DEF
- VL Malsawn Thiek transferred from Tinsukia DEF to West Karbi Anglong DEF
- Ziaur Rahman Khan transferred from West Karbi Anglong DEF to PC Guwahati
- Tridib Kumar Dutta transferred from PC Guwahati to Dibrugarh DEF
- Sunthorn Shyam transferred from Dibrugarh DEF to Karbi Anglong DEF
- Manjit Terang transferred from Karbi Anglong DEF to PC Guwahati
- Dipendra Chetry transferred from RI 2nd APBn Makum, Tinsukia to RI 19th APBn, Tengakhat, Dibrugarh
- Chandan Konwar transferred from RI 19th APBn Tengakhat, Dibrugarh to RI 2nd APBn Makum, Tinsukia
- Krishna Kt Doley transferred from CID Assam to Lakhimpur DEF
- Debojit Choudhury transferred from V&AC Assam (Attached to CID, Assam) to CID Assam against an existing vacancy
- Hitesh Haloi transferred from CID Assam to PC Guwahati against an existing vacancy
- Jackson Muchahary transferred from Nagaon DEF to RI 28th APBn Howly, Barpeta
Next Story