61m long concrete bridge in Bongaigaon lies incomplete; highlights apathy of authorities

Bongaigaon, Dec. 9: An incomplete bridge in the Bongaigaon Assembly segment has reflected the apathetic attitude of its elected figures and negligence of the contractor who got the bid to build it.

Though the construction of the 61-metre-long concrete bridge over the Kujia river at Jakuapara Part-II under Bongaigaon Gaon Panchayat in Bongaigaon Assembly segment was started in 2019, it is still lying incomplete. The bridge is a part of Rs 10 crore 'signature package' that included the construction of two concrete bridges and one road. Contractor Kamal Goyari got the contract under the package, Public Works Department sources confirmed.

As per the sources of PWD, Bongaigaon Territorial Road Division, already one bridge and the road have been completed. But the second bridge, under this package, at Jakuapara has not been completed yet.

The people of both the banks of the river approached Phani Bhusan Choudhury, former local legislator and current Lok Sabha member from Barpeta constituency, under which the Bongaigaon Assembly segment falls, for the early completion of the bridge. But Choudhury failed to take any step in this regard, the villagers alleged.

When the public appeal to the authority concerned for early construction of the bridge failed to evoke response, the villagers constructed a temporary bamboo bridge beside the incomplete concrete bridge recently, for crossing the river.

When contacted, PWD Executive Engineer of Bongaigaon District Territorial Road Division, Ashim Kumar Nag said, "Several letters have already been issued to the contractor for the early completion of the bridge, if he fails to complete the work by the month of March next year, we will cancel the work and take the next option." The agitated people of the area, where the unfinished bridge is located, also criticized guardian minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass for overlooking such public issues of the district.

"The minister (Ranjeet Kumar Dass) often pays visit to the district only for political activities, he spares no time to know the issues of the rural masses. Instead, he prefers to speak before the media on issues which are irrelevant to the common people," several senior citizens of Jakuapara alleged, adding that they will try to draw the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the issue in the next step.

