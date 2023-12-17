61 cattle heads rescued from two trucks in Jorabat

Guwahati, Dec 17: As many as 61 live cattle heads were rescued from two trucks on the outskirts of Guwahati in Jorabat on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted two trucks, bearing the registration numbers AS01 QC 6486 and AS31 C 1082, at Link Road in Jorabat while they were trying to smuggle live cattle heads to Meghalaya.

The police rescued as many as 61 live cattle heads from the two trucks and arrested five smugglers in connection with the incident.

