60000 women, 8000 ration cards and 1200 youths to benefit: CM Sarma in Tamulpur

Tamulpur, July 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the progress of multiple flagship welfare schemes in Tamulpur district, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Visiting the newly formed Tamulpur district, the Chief Minister held a detailed review meeting on the implementation of key schemes including Orunodoi 3.0, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), the Eti Koli Duti Paat initiative for tea garden workers, and ration card distribution.

Highlighting the transformative impact of these initiatives, Sarma said, “Tamulpur is a relatively new district, yet it has shown remarkable progress in welfare delivery. Under the Orunodoi scheme alone, 20,000 women are receiving direct benefits here. With proper implementation, this can be increased to benefit 60,000 women — a threefold jump. Similarly, under the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, over 35,000 women in Tamulpur and 33,000 women in Goreswar will be empowered.”

The Chief Minister added that the government’s focus remains on ensuring efficient and transparent delivery of benefits.

“We want every eligible beneficiary to receive their due without any leakages. The aim is to promote financial inclusion and make our women and youth self-reliant,” he said.

Sarma also informed that the CMAAA scheme was reviewed in detail. So far, 391 youths have received the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh each under the initiative, with a second instalment planned. Another 1,200 youths in Tamulpur are expected to benefit soon. Additionally, 60 beneficiaries have already availed Mudra Loans.

“We want to empower our youth to stand on their own feet. The success of these schemes shows that the people of Tamulpur are determined to grow,” Sarma said.

Addressing the concerns of tea garden workers, the Chief Minister announced that under the Eti Koli Duti Paat initiative, around 2,500 workers in two tea gardens will receive Rs 5,000 each. He also confirmed that around 8,000 people across Tamulpur and Goreswar constituencies will be issued ration cards to ensure food security.

Praising the district’s overall progress, Sarma remarked, “Tamulpur has exceeded expectations. For example, the district’s rice procurement target was 7,000 metric tonnes, but it achieved 9,000 metric tonnes. The medical college here is near completion, and the district court will be operational within this year.”

Sarma also used the occasion to underscore the government’s vision for peace and development in the BTR region. “In the last five years, we have brought peace to BTR. In the next five, our focus is on development. BJP is not here to rule BTAD but to support its growth. Beyond politics, we want to work hand-in-hand with BTC leaders for the welfare of our people,” he said.

He added that while the BJP and UPPL (United People’s Party Liberal) will contest Parishad elections separately, both parties will continue to work together for the region’s overall development.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior leaders including Dilip Saikia, Pramod Boro, Jayanta Malla Baruah and other MLAs during his visit.

“Tamulpur has shown that despite being a new district, it can become an example for the entire BTR. If we work together, peace and development will go hand in hand,” Sarma concluded.