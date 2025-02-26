₹60,000 Cr in progress, ₹80,000 Cr more coming: Gadkari on NE infrastructure

Guwahati, Feb. 26: Assam and the Northeast are poised to become major growth drivers in India's development story, with infrastructure projects worth ₹60,000 crore currently underway in the region, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the session "Assam’s Road, Railway, and Riverine Infrastructure…" on Day 2 of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit through a video message, Gadkari highlighted the scale of ongoing projects in the region.

“Currently, work to the tune of ₹60,000 crore is being carried out in Assam,” he said, highlighting the state's crucial role in India’s connectivity expansion.

The minister further announced that additional projects worth ₹80,000 crore would soon be undertaken in the region. “By the time Modi 3.0 completes 15 years, the government would have undertaken ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects in the Northeast,” he said.

In another significant announcement, Gadkari revealed plans to use bamboo for aviation fuel production. “Our farmers will now become ‘indhan data’ (fuel providers),” he said, highlighting sustainable fuel efforts.

Gadkari also outlined several key initiatives aimed at strengthening road networks and enhancing connectivity across Assam and the Northeast.