₹60,000 Cr in progress, ₹80,000 Cr more coming: Gadkari on NE infrastructure
The Union Minister unveiled a sustainable fuel initiative, stating bamboo will be used for aviation fuel, empowering farmers as ‘indhan data’
Guwahati, Feb. 26: Assam and the Northeast are poised to become major growth drivers in India's development story, with infrastructure projects worth ₹60,000 crore currently underway in the region, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Addressing the session "Assam’s Road, Railway, and Riverine Infrastructure…" on Day 2 of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit through a video message, Gadkari highlighted the scale of ongoing projects in the region.
“Currently, work to the tune of ₹60,000 crore is being carried out in Assam,” he said, highlighting the state's crucial role in India’s connectivity expansion.
The minister further announced that additional projects worth ₹80,000 crore would soon be undertaken in the region. “By the time Modi 3.0 completes 15 years, the government would have undertaken ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects in the Northeast,” he said.
In another significant announcement, Gadkari revealed plans to use bamboo for aviation fuel production. “Our farmers will now become ‘indhan data’ (fuel providers),” he said, highlighting sustainable fuel efforts.
Gadkari also outlined several key initiatives aimed at strengthening road networks and enhancing connectivity across Assam and the Northeast.
- Bilasipara-Guwahati Corridor: A 225-km project worth Rs 8,300 crore, set for completion by October 2027.
- Bridges on Barak River: Three new four-lane bridges to enhance connectivity, along with bypasses in Panchgaon and Badarpur.
- Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Connectivity: A two-lane project worth Rs 3,300 crore (completion by December 2026) and a four-lane Rs 1,800 crore project in Kandulijan.
- Silchar-Aizawl Corridor: A 49-km, four-lane bridge over the Barak River, costing Rs 3,000 crore, scheduled for October 2026.
- Doboka-Lahorijan Expansion: A 118-km four-lane project improving Assam-Nagaland transport, to be completed by November 2026.
- Silchar-Jiribam Project: A 33-km, Rs 2,200 crore four-lane stretch, including a 770-metre-long tunnel, to be finished by December 2028.
- Dibrugarh-Ledo Bypass: Completion targeted for October 2026.
- Srirampur-Dhubri Expansion: A Rs 1,600 crore four-lane project, set for completion by December 2026.
- Guwahati Ring Road: A Rs 5,800 crore, 55-km-long greenfield project with four to six lanes, expected to be completed by December 2027.
- Brahmaputra Bridge at Karuwa (Narengi): A six-lane bridge with tenders finalised.
- Guwahati-Barapani-Silchar Corridor: A Rs 25,000 crore, four-lane expressway cutting travel time from 10 hours to 4-5 hours.
- Numaligarh-Gohpur Underwater Tunnel: A five-km, four-lane project worth Rs 15,000 crore, reducing travel from six hours to 25 minutes, with budget allocation set before July 2025.
- Kaziranga Elevated Corridor: A Rs 6,000 crore, 35-km road designed to protect wildlife, segmented into zones for rhinoceroses, tigers, and elephants, with soundproofing measures.
- Morigaon-Dalgaon Road: A 40-km project, to be awarded before July 2025, reducing travel time by 50 minutes.
- Guwahati Railway Station-Kamakhya Temple Connectivity: A project that will cut travel time from 45 minutes to just five minutes, easing congestion and reducing pollution.