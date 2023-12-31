600 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Dhubri, one held

Dhubri, Dec 31:In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, police seized a large quantity of banned phensedyl cough syrup and arrested a peddler during a naka search at Ratiadah barricades in Golokganj on Sunday morning.

According to the police, a team of officers on duty at the barricades intercepted a Bolero pickup van without a number plate. The driver and his accomplice tried to flee from the spot, but one of them was caught after a brief chase.

The police searched the vehicle and found 600 bottles of illegal phensedyl cough syrup hidden under the seat.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Shahidul Islam, a resident of Jordanga Pt-II village of Mankachar area, under South Salmara Manlachar District. He confessed that he was supposed to supply the cough syrup to some dealers in Goalpara and Dhubri districts.

Police have registered a case against Islam under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are investigating the source and destination of the consignment. They are also looking for the other suspect, who managed to escape.