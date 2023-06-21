60-year-old man swept away by flood waters in Baihata Chariali, search operation launched

Baihata Chariali: In yet another tragic incident a person identified as Ramesh Deka, aged 60 went missing at Baihata Chariali on Tuesday night.

Due to continuous downpour, Ramesh of No. 2 Dagaon village, was washed away at night by the rising flood water of Kalajal River.

A team of SDRF reached the site and has begun search operations on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place after Ramesh was on his way back home after work. the incident took place while he was walking with his two-wheeler on the road at night.