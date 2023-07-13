60-year-old arrested for raping minor in Assam

Guwahati, July 13: In a heinous incident, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Lakhinagar area in the district and the accused was identified as Dhiren Dutta alias ‘Bata’, who was working as milkman.

Reportedly, Dutta reached the house of the victim in pretext of selling milk and allegedly raped the minor girl when she was alone in the house.

Following the incident, family and locals informed the police and the accused was arrested shortly after.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.