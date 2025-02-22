6 months after ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Barekuri’s battle to protect Hoolock Gibbons continues

Guwahati, Feb 22: It has been six months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 113th episode of Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the remarkable bond between the people of Barekuri village in Assam’s Tinsukia district and the endangered Hoolock Gibbons.

“You will be surprised that the people of this village have a deep connection with the gibbons. They name them, care for them, and even perform rituals for their birth and death, just like us humans," Modi had said, on August 25, 2024.

The villagers, primarily from the Moran community, have long coexisted with these primates, treating them almost like family. However, despite national recognition, residents say they are struggling to conserve the gibbons due to a lack of government support.





A still picture of one of the Hoolock Gibbon's at Lohit Chutia's place in Barekuri in Tinsukia





Villagers’ struggles

The villagers believe that for the Gibbons to thrive, the government must actively support conservation efforts, including planting fruit-bearing trees and improving local infrastructure.

Lohit Chutia, a Barekuri resident deeply committed to the welfare of the gibbons, personally cares for three—Bogi, a female; Kuit, a large black Gibbon; and a young one, Gelsi. Sadly, the male gibbon passed away, and no new males have been seen in the area since.

“The government has done nothing for us since Prime Minister Modi spoke about our village,” Chutia told The Assam Tribune.

Highlighting the deteriorating roads, he adds, “The road to my house is in terrible condition. There have been no efforts to plant fruit-bearing trees that could sustain the Gibbons. I have been buying bananas from villagers and ripening them naturally to feed them, but all of this comes from my own pocket.”

Environmentalists call for action

Echoing the villagers’ concerns, environmentalist Dilip Nath has written to the Chief Minister, urging immediate intervention to protect the gibbons. In his letter, Nath stressed the growing food scarcity for the primates and the struggles of villagers trying to support them.

“I visited Barekuri and spoke to the residents. They told me that the Gibbons are not getting enough food, and the villagers themselves are struggling to make ends meet. I request the government to initiate plantation drives and ensure sustainable food sources for the gibbons,” he said.

Nath has even offered to plant fruit trees himself to help sustain the gibbons.





Dilip Nath's letter to the government

“In my home, I have trees like guava, jamun, banana, pear, and gooseberry, among others. I would like your department to cooperate with me and transport these trees from my home to the village. I believe this will be of great help to the gibbons in the future,” his letter read.

He has also called for a structured conservation programme, including official recognition of Barekuri as a reserve for Hoolock Gibbons.

Despite recognition from the Prime Minister, Barekuri’s villagers say they feel abandoned. Their efforts to protect the Hoolock Gibbons continue, but with limited resources and no assistance, the future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force, Sandeep Kumar (IFS) have assured the villagers of all the support.