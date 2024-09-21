6 ex-NDFB members released from Bhutan prison

Chirang, Sept 21: Bhutan government released six former members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), who were serving jail term, and sent back to Assam, India on Friday night.

The Royal Bhutan Police released the inmates, who were serving imprisonment since 2012 and 2016 respectively, to the General Secretary of United Forum of Ex-NDFB at Gelephu in the presence of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

The inmates included:

Jiban Basumatary, Chirang district, imprisoned from June 3, 2016

Sonaram Mosahary, Kokrajhar district, imprisoned from December 6, 2012

Sanam Mongar, Kokrajhar district, imprisoned from 2012

Birmal Basumatary, Chirang district, imprisoned from June 3, 2016

Dillip Basumatary, Chirang district, imprisoned from June 3, 2016

Fakhan Narzary, Chirang district imprisoned from June 3, 2016

“They are being released in good health and condition and taken over by General Secretary in the presence of higher authorities of Bodoland Territorial Region for further formalities or support in their reintegration with families and society,” the Royal Bhutan Police said in its statement.