6 Assam cops get Union Home Minister’s ‘Special Operation Medal'

Guwahati, Nov 1: Four members of the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF), including IGP and STF head Partha Sarathi Mahanta, have been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak' in the Special Operations field by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The other three are additional superintendent of police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, lance naik emanta Kachari and UB constable Rajkumar Kaibartta, a statement said.

This prestigious honour recognises their outstanding contributions in addressing some of Assam’s most pressing criminal issues dating from 21.03.23 to 20.03.24.

Under the leadership of IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the STF has delivered impactful results through strategic operations targeting drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching.

Notably, the team has disrupted large-scale drug networks, seizing substantial quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin, which had infiltrated Assam. These operations have not only dismantled organised crime but have also helped secure Assam’s youth from the threat of substance abuse to a great extent.

Beyond these achievements, the STF has played a crucial role in curbing the infiltration of Rohingyas from Bangladesh into Assam. In a further demonstration of their effectiveness, the STF in the month of March achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending the ISIS India head Harish Farukhi and his associate, who were planning sabotage activities in the region. This operation shattered the backbone of ISIS operations in India, marking a pivotal victory for Assam’s security efforts.

Cachar ASP Subrata Kumar Sen and inspector Amrit Kumar Singha, the officer-in-charge of Silchar Police Station, have also been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak' in the Field of Investigation for their methodical investigations with a professional approach.

On November 7, 2022, the police recovered the body of 36-year-old Jharna Panda on Kathal Road, exhibiting severe head trauma. Following an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Addl SP, CCTV footage was meticulously analyzed, leading to the identification and arrest of the three accused namely— Bijay Das, Bikram Das, and Parimal Das. The vehicle involved in the incident was also recovered, and its driver confessed to running over Jharna. The SIT solved the murder within 48 hours.

The Assam DGP congratulated all the medal winners for their excellent professional commitments, it added.