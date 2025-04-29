5L lamps to illuminate BTR during Bodofa Marg’s inauguration in Delhi on May 1

Guwahati, April 29: The renaming of a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg will take place on May 1.

Ahead of the ceremony, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has announced a mass tribute — five lakh earthen lamps and candles will be lit at 5:30 pm on the same day across households and public spaces throughout the Bodoland Territorial Region and the rest of Assam.

“The naming of a road and installation of his statue in the heart of the national capital is a proud moment for all of us. It stands as a lasting tribute to his work and ideals,” said ABSU President Dipen Boro on Tuesday.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Centre and the state government for heeding their long-standing demand for recognition for the visionary leader, Boro said the move underscores Bodofa’s enduring impact and his efforts to empower communities.

“It was a commitment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a memorandum submitted by ABSU on December 6, 2024. The formal announcement for renaming the road and installing the statue was made during the open session of the 57th Annual Conference of ABSU held in Dotma, Kokrajhar on March 16, 2025,” he informed.

The road being renamed is an 835-metre, 50-foot wide stretch located near Kailash Colony Metro Station, adjacent to the Bodoland Guest House. A statue of Bodofa will also be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout on May 1.

The ceremony, organised by the Government of Assam, coincides with the 35th death anniversary of the revered leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as chief guest along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Other guests include Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Fondly remembered as the Father of the Bodo People, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma was a visionary leader and social reformer who dedicated his life to advocating for the rights, identity, and upliftment of the Bodo community.