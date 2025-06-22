55-MW dam proposal on Kulsi River ignites protests in Assam & Meghalaya

Ukiam, June 22: In a significant move that has sparked widespread concern, the Government of Assam has announced the construction of a 55-megawatt hydroelectric dam at the source of the Kulsi river, located in the picturesque region of Ukiam in Meghalaya. The decision has triggered protests from communities across both Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya, with locals uniting to voice their opposition.

The Kulsi river, one of the major rivers in South Kamrup, originates in the hilly terrain of Meghalaya. It is formed by the confluence of three streams – Ghagua, Sree and Dron, which descend from different parts of the Khasi Hills. These streams merge near the Assam-Meghalaya border at Ukiam, where the river begins its journey through several villages including Ranikhamar, Baroigaon, Langkhar, Bherbheri, Bangalibila, and Kulsi Gaon, before flowing through Chaygaon and joining the Brahmaputra.

The Ghagua stream itself is formed from three smaller rivers – Ka-Khring, Dalma, and Ghoga Chandni – originating from the East and West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts. The Sree stream has two branches, Sree and Mri (also known as Um-it in Khasi). In the Garo language, ‘Sree’ means fast-flowing stream, named so for its vigorous current during the monsoon. The Sree’s water is clear, while the Mri is muddy, leading locals to refer to them as ‘clean water’ and ‘muddy water’. These two join at a place called Sarupani to form the Sree.

The Dron stream originates from the Nondrum Hills in the western part of West Khasi Hills and flows through Lampi and Kompatali into Assam. The name ‘Dron’ evolves from its original source name, passing through several local variations.

The confluence of the three – Ghagua, Sree, and Dron – happens near Rajabala, a Khasi-inhabited village near Ukiam Bazaar. A large boulder locally known as Makodubi marks the point of union, from where the river flows as the Kulsi.

Historically, the British referred to this cold and scenic region as ‘Cool-C’, which eventually morphed into the name ‘Kulsi’. Some local indigenous communities called it Kolahi, likening the river’s gushing monsoon waters to water poured from a traditional earthen pot (koloh). In earlier times, the river was also called Neela Nadi for its deep blue waters during non-monsoon periods.

The Kulsi river is intricately linked with the famed Chandubi Lake, a natural wetland of ecological and historical significance. The two are connected by a natural waterway named Lokeyadare, which allows overflow from Chandubi to drain into the Kulsi, or conversely, to feed the lake during dry seasons thereby maintaining its ecological balance.

At a point near the Kulsi village market, the river bifurcates into two branches – one flowing rightward toward Chaygaon (known locally as the main or old Kolahi), and the other leftward through Kukurmara (called the new Kolahi or Kulsi). This latter branch flows past villages like Nalbari, Ghoramara, and Kukurmara before joining the Brahmaputra.

Local oral history suggests that the Kulsi-Kukurmara channel was not entirely a natural river. Instead, it was originally a man-made canal created to divert water from the Kulsi to irrigate farmlands. It began as a narrow trench, reportedly just 10-12 feet wide during the time of the current elders’ ancestors. Over the years, however, the natural water flow has widened it into a full-fledged river. No written documentation exists yet to confirm this claim, underscoring the need for further academic and geological research.

Of utmost importance, the Kulsi-Kukurmara stretch of the river is now recognized as a crucial habitat for the endangered South Asian river dolphin (Platanista gangetica), a species of global conservation concern. The area has become a major breeding and migratory zone for this freshwater dolphin.

With plans for a hydropower dam threatening the river’s natural course, biodiversity, and community heritage, environmentalists and indigenous groups warn of irreversible consequences. Activists urge the government to reconsider the project and initiate comprehensive environmental and cultural impact assessments.





Abhijit Kalita