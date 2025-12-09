54 families evicted as Bongaigaon administration clears grazing reserve land

Bongaigaon, Dec 9: Bongaigaon district administration carried out an eviction drive at Pachania on Monday and cleared a vast Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land allegedly encroached by illegal settlers.

At least 164 families were reportedly living at the VGR encroaching around 45 bighas of its land, which falls under the Srijangram Revenue Circle of the district, since 1998. When notice was served to clear the land this year, many families moved away. However, 54 families did not leave the land.

Meanwhile, Abhayapuri Co-District Commissioner (CDC) Shanta Karki Chetry had asked the encroachers recently to clear the land. But they were allegedly reluctant to follow the verbal order of the CDC.

Later, Bongaigaon District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak visited the site and announced his decision to evict the encroachers if they don’t leave the land.

Finally, eviction was carried out on Monday in the presence of the police force and all the 54 families, who claimed themselves as victims of river erosion, have been evicted from the VGR land.