52-ft tribute to Zubeen Garg unveiled as Nalbari hosts 92nd Raas Mahotsav

Nalbari, Nov 5: The Sri Sri Harimandir temple in Nalbari has come alive with devotion, colours and cultural fervour as the 92nd edition of the Raas Mahotsav began on Wednesday, marking one of Assam’s most anticipated religious festivals.

This year’s celebration carries a special tribute to Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, featuring a 52-foot-tall guitar and hat installation along with a statue erected in his memory.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to pay homage to the late artiste, who continues to live on in the hearts of his fans.

“As a tribute to Zubeen Garg, tomorrow a total of 10,000 people will perform 20 of his songs,” said Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah.

He added that, in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, 100 of his songs will be performed over five days without repetition.

The festivities commenced on Wednesday morning with the hoisting of 92 religious flags, symbolising the 92nd edition of the Mahotsav, and officially inaugurating the 13-day celebration, which will continue till November 17.

The main entrance to the Raas venue will be inaugurated by Dr Babul Das, the Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra. Several ministers, MLAs, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.

While the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav traditionally centres on clay idols, this year’s programme will also feature live Raas performances and diverse cultural showcases.

“This evening, the Satradhikar of Barpeta will inaugurate the Raas, and on November 9 and 10, live Raas performances will be held. From tomorrow, the Putola Naas Raas (puppet Raas) will also take place,” said the Nalbari MLA.

Adding to the festive spirit, a colourful cultural procession will set out from the Nalbari Gordon Higher Secondary School field, welcoming devotees and visitors to the Harimandir premises.

Notably, five leading mobile theatre troupes will stage plays as part of a competition, further enhancing the grandeur and vibrancy of the annual celebration.