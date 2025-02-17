51st Karbi Youth fest kicks off with colourful ceremony in Diphu

Diphu, Feb 17: The vibrant inauguration of the 51st Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) took place at the People's Hall, Taralangso, Diphu, with Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), leading the festivities alongside his wife, Kache Teronpi.

The festival was started by hoisting the flag of the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS). The flag was unfurled by Chandra Sing Kro, president of KCS. During the flag hoisting function, 500 Karbi youths participated from different zones along with other distinguished persons and the public.

This annual event, celebrated as the largest ethnic festival of the Karbi community, attracted thousands of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry and heritage of the Karbi people. During the opening ceremony, Ronghang addressed the gathering with heartfelt enthusiasm, emphasising the festival's crucial role in preserving and showcasing the unique identity of the Karbi community.

"Our traditions and cultural heritage are the bedrock of our pride. The Karbi Youth Festival serves as a dynamic platform to showcase our customs, artistic talents, and unity to the world," Ronghang said in his inaugural speech, instilling a sense of pride among the attendees.

The KAAC CEM commended the organisers for their tireless efforts in nurturing communal harmony and engaging the youth in efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

As part of the opening day's celebration, Ronghang and his wife participated in traditional rituals, engaging with various cultural troupes, artists, and other community members to experience the festival's essence genuinely. The couple delighted in performances steeped in Karbi folklore, showcasing narratives that reflect the community's rich history and artistic diversity.

The KYF, now in its 51st edition, has established itself as a cornerstone of cultural exchange, drawing dignitaries, artists, and enthusiasts from across Northeast India and beyond. This year's festival featured an amalgamation of time-honoured practices and contemporary cultural expressions, highlighting the community's evolving aspirations. It may be mentioned that the attendees had the opportunity to witness Indigenous games, folk dances that captivated audiences, handicraft demonstrations showcasing the artisans' skills, and innovative performances from local artists embracing modern artistic forms. Organisers enthusiastically pointed out the growing significance of the festival in promoting regional tourism and fostering intergenerational dialogue among community members.

"The KYF is not just a celebration; it's a movement to ensure our traditions thrive in a modern world," remarked one of the coordinators, highlighting the festival's role in bridging generational gaps and fostering a sense of belonging.

As the week-long festivities continue, the 51st Karbi Youth Festival stands as a vibrant testament to the resilience and cultural richness of the Karbi people. It beautifully bridges the past and future, uniting the community under the banner of cultural pride and fostering an environment where traditions can flourish in an ever-changing world.