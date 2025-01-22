51% of 2024-25 Budget unspent, Ripun Bora blasts govt for mismanagement

Guwahati, January 22: Congress leader Ripun Bora has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of presenting a “misleading” budget for the financial year 2024-25, adding that only 49% of the allocated budget has been spent, leaving 51% still unutilised.

He accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of financial mismanagement and of failing to effectively utilise the allocated funds.

“With just two months remaining, how will the government spend the remaining 51%? You are organising the Advantage Assam programme, yet only 19% has been spent on the industrial sector, 11% on tourism, 16% on central technology and environment, 20% on hill area development, and 36% on the indigenous tribal and cultural department. Overall, only 49% of the development budget has been spent.” he said, addressing the press on Wednesday.

Bora also highlighted that approximately Rs 97,444 crore comes from the Centre and loans, reflecting the state’s heavy reliance on external funds.

The 2024-25 budget, amounting to Rs 1,43,606 crore, includes state tax revenue of Rs 34,149 crore, non-tax revenue of Rs 8,871 crore, a share of central tax of Rs 40,000 crore, centrally sponsored schemes of Rs 23,197 crore, and a finance commission grant of Rs 4,806 crore, he further detailed.

Explaining the standard budget implementation process, the Congressman said, "Every budget has a specified committee overseeing its implementation, which is monitored quarterly. Ideally, 20% of the budget should be spent in the first quarter, 30% in the second, another 30% in the third, and the remaining 20% in the fourth. We are now in the fourth quarter, and only 49% of the budget has been spent. This clearly indicates a failure on the part of the current government."

Bora warned that the upcoming 2025-26 budget, set to be released in March and implemented in April, would likely be "election-oriented", aiming to gain political mileage rather than address the state’s developmental needs. "This budget will be a ’bait’ designed to lure voters ahead of the elections," he added.

In addition to his criticisms of the budget, Bora condemned the BJP government for its failure to secure funds under the MGNREGA scheme and accused it of taking excessive loans, which he claimed have set Assam back by 20 years in development.