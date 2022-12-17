500 labourers stage protest after 'sudden' lockout in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Dec 17: The labourers of Gaglacherra Tea Garden popularly known as South Cachar tea estate started agitation due to the sudden declaration of lock down in the garden allegedly by the authorities. Gaglacherra, around 20 kms from Hailakandi town of South Assam has been witnessing the series of protests since December 15.

The president of Bagan Panchayat of the garden Radheshyam Kurmi alleged that the authorities of the garden secretly displayed the notice and left on the midnight of Wednesday. Thursday is the payment day and the labourers are extremely furious about it. Kurmi alleged that the labourers of Gaglacherra garden are being paid lowest daily wages in comparison to other gardens. He said that they get only rupees 183 per day and other gardens pay 210.

Besides, women labourers are forced to pluck 24 kgs of tea leaf though there is guidelines to pluck 23 kgs per day by the women, Kurmi alleged. He further alleged that they are unable to place their grievances due to the absence of manager and other staff of the garden. There are about 500 men and women labourers are on agitation after lockdown.

A team of officials comprising magistrate Jhintu Bora, labour officer PK Malakar visited the garden and assured the agitated labourers to sort out the matter through discussion with the deputy commissioner.

The general secretary of Tea Association of India (TAI) Sorodindu Bhattacharjee told that they are aware of the labour unrest and said that they are hopeful that the matter will be resolved amicably though labourers have resorted agitation.