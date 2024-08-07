50, including 4 children, hospitalised after food poisoning in Baihata Chariali

Baihata Chariali, August 7: Over 50 individuals, including four children, were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in Bezera, Baihat Chariali, on Wednesday.



Currently, all the victims are receiving treatment at various hospitals in and around the town. Five individuals in critical condition have been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The victims reportedly experienced malaise after consuming chickpeas as prasad during an auspicious event. They soon complained of severe pain and other symptoms indicative of food poisoning.

Food poisoning reports from the town have been recurring, with many falling ill over the past eight months.

On December 14, 2023, over 100 people complained of food poisoning after consuming chickpeas during the ceremonial opening of a shop in Kalmani, Baihata Chariali.

As further updates are awaited, residents of the town remain anxious about the repeated occurrences of food poisoning in their area and are awaiting investigation reports.