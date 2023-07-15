50 cattle heads rescued in Assam's Jagiroad

Guwahati, Jul 15: In yet another successful operation Assam Police on Saturday saved approximately 50 cattle in Jagiroad, Assam.

Based on a tip off, the team of Assam Police stopped a truck transporting 50 cattle early in the morning.

According to reports, the truck was on its way from Nagaon to Guwahati.

Unfortunately, the driver and the handyman fled the scene before the police could inquire further.