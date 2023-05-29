5 new inmates added to Assam State Zoo

Guwahati, May 29: After a long span of 30 years, two zebras, two mandarian ducks and a female giraffe were added to the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

Reportedly, the zebra and the mandarian ducks were brought from Mysore and the giraffe was brought from Patna.

Assam minister for Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary released the animal in zoo on Monday. He also revealed the names of the animals.

The two zebras were named Jay and Jaya, while the giraffe has been named Bijaya.

Earlier, on March 2022, Assam state zoo received three rhinos including a male and two females from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga National Park.